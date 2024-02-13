Govt. begins process to recruit 355 nurses, says Rangasamy

February 13, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The administration is taking steps to fill around 355 nursing posts in the government health care sector in Puducherry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Tuesday.

Speaking after the commencement of the first year B. Sc nursing course at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, he said the process has begun to recruit 155 nurses in the Health Department. Steps would be initiated soon to recruit 200 nurses at the medical college, he added.

The government took the initiative to start B.Sc nursing, considering the job opportunities available in the country and abroad, he said.

He urged the students to inculcate the habit of showing compassion. “You (nurses) will be spending most of the time with patients. So you should develop the habit of showing compassion and patience. Then only the nurses will be able to look after the patients. It will also help patients recover from their illness,” the Chief Minister said.

Legislator K.S.P Ramesh and Director of the medical college C. Udayashankar were also present.