Govt. announces new postings for Pondicherry Civil Services officers

August 02, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

In a set of changes approved by the Lieutenant-Governor for Pondicherry Civil Services officers, A.S. Sivakumar, Transport Commissioner, has been given additional charge as Managing Director of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC).

S. Shakthyvel, Director of Civil Supplies is the Director, Local Administration Department; R. Elumalai, PRTC General Manager has been posted as Officer on Special Duty, Police Department; and S. Baskaran, Deputy Collector, Disaster Management Authority, Karaikal, has been posted as Commissioner, Mahe Municipality. S. Sandirakumaran, Deputy Transport Commission, has been given additional charge as General Manager (Operations), PRTC; and P. Padmavathy (who was awaiting posting) has been appointed as Director of Stationery and Printing.

K. Arunagirinathan, Executive Officer (Temples), Karaikal, has been given additional charge as BDO, Karaikal; G. Sendhilnathan, Commissioner, Karaikal Municipality, has been posted as Director of Sainik Welfare in Puducherry; A. Mohamad Ismail, Director of Fisheries, has been given additional charge as General Manager (Administration), PRTC; and P. Sathiya, BDO, Karaikal, has been posted as Commissioner, Karaikal Municipality.

