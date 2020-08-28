Govindasalai has maximum number of COVID-19 cases

Among the 32 areas identified by the district administration to introduce the seven-day localised lockdown starting August 31, Govindasalai situated in the heart of the town has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry.

As per details provided in the order announcing the lockdown issued by District Collector T. Arun on Thursday, Govindasalai has reported 91 COVID-19 cases. The area has a doubling rate of 11 days and a positivity rate of 25%.

Anitha Nagar in Reddiyarapalayam Revenue village follows next in the number of COVID-19 cases. The area has reported about 86 cases and a doubling rate of 8 days. The positivity rate was about 30%.

The third highest number of cases was reported in Rainbow Nagar. It has around 77 cases with a doubling rate of 10 days and positivity rate of 77%. The Muthialpet urban areas has about 62 cases with a doubling rate of 14 days and positivity of 25%. The number of cases in other areas identified for lockdown ranges between 10 and 50.

Gangaiamman Koil Street and Ulvaikal (near Villianur) have the highest doubling and positivity rate among the 32 places. Both have a doubling rate of 7 days and positivity rate of above 50%.

“Since these two places could report more number of cases in the coming days we have increased surveillance and contact tracing,” said a senior official.

According to an official in the Revenue Department, the 32 hotspots are highly congested with a mixture of people belonging to Below Poverty Line people and upper middle class residing.

Revenue Minister M.O.H.F Shahjahan on Friday convened a meeting of various agencies to chalk out plans to implement the lockdown.

Shortly after participating in the meeting, Mr. Arun told The Hindu that during the lockdown the administration would use the opportunity to carry out extensive surveillance in the area for testing and contact tracing, he added.

AIADMK leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan on Friday wrote to the Chief Minister asking him to withdraw the order announcing localised lockdown. He said the government should announce a complete lockdown of the UT for a period to ramp up health infrastructure, the letter said.