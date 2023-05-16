HamberMenu
Governments have a responsibility to prevent sale of drugs and illicit liquor, says L-G

May 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said governments have a responsibility to prevent the sale of drugs and illicit liquor in their respective jurisdictions.

“It is the responsibility of the governments to prevent the sale of drugs and illicit liquor. The Puducherry administration has taken steps to check sale of drugs and spurious liquor. It is not the question of from where it comes or manufactured. It is the duty of the government to prevent the sale of illicit liquor in their respective jurisdiction. The Sunday’s liquor tragedy in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu is a black day,” she said interacting with reporters during Sikkim Day celebrations at Raj Nivas.

Dr. Tamilisai appealed to the people to desist from having such habits as it involves risking one’s own life. She was responding to a query on reports of smuggling of illicit liquor from Puducherry to neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.

She added the formation of each State would be celebrated at Raj Nivas. Students from Sikkim participated in the celebrations at Raj Nivas on Tuesday.

