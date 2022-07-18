Government will spare no effort in tracing culprits behind Kallakurichi violence: Minister

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan inspecting the school where violence broke out on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

July 18, 2022 20:07 IST

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu on Monday said the government would spare no effort in tracing the individuals who had spread fake information on social media and unleashed violence at a private school in Kaniyamoor on Sunday following the death of the Class XII girl.

Addressing a joint press conference with Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan after inspecting the school, Mr. Velu said mischievous elements pretending to be students had instigated and unleashed violence on the premises.

As many as 67 vehicles, including buses, tractor-trailers, and two-wheelers belonging to the police, were burnt by the agitators. The certificates of about 3,500 students were completely destroyed during the violence, he said.

Mr. Velu said the police had handled the situation in an excellent manner, and had ensured the safety of students staying in the hostel. Denying that the government was supporting the private school, he said the police did not expect such a massive gathering of protestors at the school. All those who had participated in the protest using WhatsApp will be traced by the investigating team and brought to book, he said.

The Minister said a section of parents and students had submitted a memorandum, seeking that the children be retained in the same school. The Government will submit their feedback and the details of the visit to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, he added.

Earlier, the Ministers, accompanied by Collector P.N. Sridhar, called on the injured policemen at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital.