Puducherry

Government will spare no effort in tracing culprits behind Kallakurichi violence: Minister

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan inspecting the school where violence broke out on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI July 18, 2022 20:07 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 20:07 IST

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu on Monday said the government would spare no effort in tracing the individuals who had spread fake information on social media and unleashed violence at a private school in Kaniyamoor on Sunday following the death of the Class XII girl.

Addressing a joint press conference with Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan after inspecting the school, Mr. Velu said mischievous elements pretending to be students had instigated and unleashed violence on the premises.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As many as 67 vehicles, including buses, tractor-trailers, and two-wheelers belonging to the police, were burnt by the agitators. The certificates of about 3,500 students were completely destroyed during the violence, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Velu said the police had handled the situation in an excellent manner, and had ensured the safety of students staying in the hostel. Denying that the government was supporting the private school, he said the police did not expect such a massive gathering of protestors at the school. All those who had participated in the protest using WhatsApp will be traced by the investigating team and brought to book, he said.

The Minister said a section of parents and students had submitted a memorandum, seeking that the children be retained in the same school. The Government will submit their feedback and the details of the visit to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, he added.

Earlier, the Ministers, accompanied by Collector P.N. Sridhar, called on the injured policemen at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
crime, law and justice
Read more...