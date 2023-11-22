Government urged to plug gaps in staff, facilities at IGMCRI

November 22, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has urged the government to plug manpower and infrastructure gaps at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) to ensure that MBBS admissions, for 2024-25, take place for the fully sanctioned quota of 180 seats.

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor, Chief Minister and other authorities, the Association president, Bala Balasubramaian, highlighted the fact that the IGMCRI, had in May this year, been denied permission to admit first year MBBS students after an inspection by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, who found several deficiencies, but was later granted sanction after the flaws were rectified.

Claiming that shortage of faculty/staff and other infrastructure requirements persisted at IGMCRI, the Association urged the authorities to not take these lightly as the regulatory body was scheduled to carry out an inspection around January-February before the next academic session.

The Association also pointed out that though the IGMCRI had been sanctioned 30 additional seats under EWS quota, taking its complement to 180 seats, for some reason, admissions were still being held only to the original tally of 150 seats. The National Medical Commission website too only showed 150 seats against the IGMCRI.

The Association urged the government to take steps to ensure that admissions for 2024-25 take place to all 180 seats.

