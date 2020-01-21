Puducherry

Government to transfer cash to beneficiaries’ accounts for Pongal

M. Kandasamy

Scheme to provide clothing to socially deprived sections

Around 1. 31 lakh adults belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will get ₹500 each to buy clothing, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said here on Monday.

In a statement, the Minister said the government would transfer the money to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts from Monday.

The scheme, implemented by the Adi-Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department, was aimed at providing clothing material to the socially deprived sections of the society, during Pongal.

Similarly, the government will also transfer ₹900 to each BPL family to buy clothing material.

BPL families

Under the scheme, 1.40 lakh BPL families will benefit, the statement said.

The government will also transfer ₹170 to the account of ration cardholders to compensate for the money spent on buying Pongal gifts, the statement added.

