Government to transfer cash to beneficiaries’ accounts for Pongal

Around 1. 31 lakh adults belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will get ₹500 each to buy clothing, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said here on Monday.
In a statement, the Minister said the government would transfer the money to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts from Monday.
The scheme, implemented by the Adi-Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department, was aimed at providing clothing material to the socially deprived sections of the society, during Pongal.
Similarly, the government will also transfer ₹900 to each BPL family to buy clothing material.
BPL families
Under the scheme, 1.40 lakh BPL families will benefit, the statement said.
The government will also transfer ₹170 to the account of ration cardholders to compensate for the money spent on buying Pongal gifts, the statement added.
