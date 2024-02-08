Government to set up public hospital to serve rural areas, says N. Rangasamy

February 08, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said a fully-equipped public hospital will be set up to serve the rural areas of Puducherry.

Inaugurating a Rs. 45 lakh Mother and Child Health and Wellness Centre at the Health Sub Centre in Thengaithittu, Mr. Rangasamy said as announced in the Budget, the proposed government hospital would have facilities on a par with the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduation Institute or the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Kadirgamam. The Chief Minister said Puducherry was a front-runner in the health care sector, whether it was in terms of providing state-of-the-art treatment, buildings and infrastructure or availability of skilled doctors and nurses. All government health institutions had been additionally staffed with doctors and their salaries have also been hiked, he said.

Mr. Rangasamy suggested that instead of staying put in their clinics or offices, doctors should also undertake household visits in the vicinity to render doorstep consultation. If they did this, people will not need to go to government public or private hospitals.

Stating that the government was always open to constructive suggestions, Mr. Rangasamy pointed out that there has been rapid adoption of newer technologies and measures to make tertiary care accessible to patients, whether it was heart surgery or renal transplant.

The Chief Minister free laptops will also be given to students who have completed 12th class in the last academic year heeding their plea. Laptops are being provided to students of class 11 and 12 at an estimated cost of Rs.68 crore.

Speaker R Selvam, K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Works Minister, G. Sriramulu, Health Director, R. Murali, Deputy Director Health and Public Works Department Chief Engineer K. Veeraselvam participated.