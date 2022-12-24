ADVERTISEMENT

Government to raise ₹300 crore through stock auction

December 24, 2022 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its bid to raise ₹300 crore through open market borrowings, the government has proposed to sell dated securities by auction to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India at Fort, Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The stock is to be auctioned to the public in the form of two blocks of dated securities, one for a 15-year period and the other for a 10-year period, each having an aggregate value of ₹150 crore, a press release from Finance Secretary M. Raju said.

The Finance Department (Ways and Means) called for participation from interested parties such as individuals, firms, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, Provident Fund, Trusts, Regional Rural Banks or Cooperative Banks.

A single consolidated non-competitive bid can be submitted in electronic format on the RBI’s e-Kuber core banking platform on www.rbi.org.in between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the auction day. The competitive bids shall also be submitted electronically on e-Kuber between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. the same day.

Successful bidders should deposit the price amount of the stock covered by their bids by means of a Bankers Cheque or Demand Draft payable at the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai (Fort), or Chennai, on December 28 before the close of banking hours.

The government stock will bear interest at the rate determined by the Reserve Bank of India at the auction. Interest will be paid on June 28 and December 28 of every financial year until repayment, the Finance Department said.

The stocks will qualify for Ready Forward Facility.

