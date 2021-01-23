Government to mobilise ₹250 crore

PUDUCHERRY

23 January 2021 00:33 IST

The government proposes to sell four year dated securities in the form of stock to the public by auction to raise ₹250 crore.

The auction would be held by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office (Fort) on Monday, a notification from Shurbir Singh, Finance Secretary said.

Interested persons, firms, corporate bodies, institutions, Provident Fund Trusts, Regional Rural Banks and Cooperative Banks can electronically submit a single consolidated non-competitive bid on the RBI’s core banking portal (E-Kuber) on January 25 between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The competitive bid can also be submitted in the electronic format between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. the same day.

The result of the auction will be available the same day on the RBI site.

The stocks will qualify for ready forward facility, the notification said.