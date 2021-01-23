Government to mobilise ₹250 crore

The government proposes to sell four year dated securities in the form of stock to the public by auction to raise ₹250 crore.
The auction would be held by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office (Fort) on Monday, a notification from Shurbir Singh, Finance Secretary said.
Interested persons, firms, corporate bodies, institutions, Provident Fund Trusts, Regional Rural Banks and Cooperative Banks can electronically submit a single consolidated non-competitive bid on the RBI’s core banking portal (E-Kuber) on January 25 between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The competitive bid can also be submitted in the electronic format between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. the same day.
The result of the auction will be available the same day on the RBI site.
The stocks will qualify for ready forward facility, the notification said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath