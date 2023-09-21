HamberMenu
Government to incur fees of government school students admitted to medical courses based on 10% quota policy, says Chief Minister

The students selected for admission based on the reservation policy are facing difficulty in paying the fees and so the government would pay the fees for these students admitted to medical courses, says Rangasamy

September 21, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government will incur the full fees of NEET-qualified government school students admitted to medical courses on the basis of horizontal reservation policy, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Thursday.

The government had decided to provide horizontal reservation of 10% of the total intake to students who have studied from Class I to XII in government-run schools in Puducherry and passed the NEET from the current academic year.

Interacting with reporters at the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said the students selected for admission based on the reservation policy are facing difficulty in paying the fees. Hence, the government would pay the fees for the students admitted to medical courses in the Union Territory.

