Government to hike freedom fighters pension by ₹1,000, says Chief Minister

The government has decided to enhance pension of freedom fighters by ₹1,000 in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy informed the Assembly on Friday.

Winding up the general discussion on the Budget for 2022-23, the Chief Minister said the monthly pension of the freedom fighters would be increased by ₹1,000. The government would also provide house site patta to 260 freedom fighters, he said.

The Chief Minister had presented a Budget outlay of ₹10,696 crore in the Assembly on August 22. The discussion on the Budget concluded on Friday. The demands for grants of various departments were moved on Friday and the Appropriation Bill (authorising the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India) would be passed on August 30.

The Chief Minister, in his reply to the discussion on the Budget, said the government was working towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea for the Union Territory as the BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub.

Recalling President Droupadi Murmu’s appeal to officials to measure up to the expectations of the public, the Chief Minister said the “officers in the Union Territory, including Secretaries and Directors should work by understanding the mood of people. They should not hold the files at any level. The officers should help the government in implementing schemes on time.“

On the demand for Statehood raised by Opposition members, the Chief Minister said all political parties should join together in obtaining Statehood for the Union Territory. “I have been reiterating the demand for Statehood and will continue to do so,“ he added..

Opposition Leader Slams NDA

Participating in the Budget discussion, Opposition leader R. Siva said he was surprised to see the silence of the Chief Minister on the subject of Statehood in the Budget speech. The founding objective of Chief Minister’s, All India N R Congress party, was obtaining Statehood for the Union Territory. But the Chief Minister has toned-down the rhetoric on Statehood after his party aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly polls, the Opposition leader charged. “The Budget is silent on Statehood. Is it because of the fear of BJP that the Chief Minister failed to include the demand in the Budget,“ he asked.

The Budget also failed to mention on the Centre’s move to privatise the Electricity Department. The decision to handover power distribution to a private player would not be in the interest of the public. The government has maintained silence on the issue, he said and slammed the government on its failure to get enhanced Budgetary support from the Centre.

Power sub station at Lawspet

Earlier, during the Question and Answer session, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam said the government has initiated the process to set up a gas-insulated power sub-station at Lawspet. He appealed to legislators M. Vaithianathan (Lawspet) and P M L Kalyanasundaram (Kalapet) to assist the government in laying a road to the site proposed to establish the gas station. The setting up of the station would solve the present problem of power disruption at Lawspet, he said.