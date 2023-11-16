Government to extend help in MEA unit’s drive against illegal recruiters

November 16, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government will extend all support to officials of the Protector of Emigrants (PoE), which is under the Ministry of External Affairs, in its drive to weed out unauthorised agents recruiting job-seekers abroad, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister told a delegation of officials led by Brahma Kumar, Protector General of Emigrants (PGE), that the police and other relevant departments would offer assistance to the efforts to crack down on the menace.

Steps would also be taken to raise public awareness about illegal agents, he said.

In a briefing at the CM’s chamber to Ministers, police top brass and officials from other departments, the PGE flagged the prevalence of illegal agents/agencies operating across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who recruit people without a licence for employment abroad taking huge sums as commission.

The 16 PoE offices across India are issuing licence for recruiting agents for sending Indians to work abroad as per the Emigration Act of 1983 and online emigration clearance for ECR (Emigration Check Required) passport holders.

Pointing out that numerous cases have surfaced where people who go abroad through unauthorised agents run into various kinds of problems, the PGE sought the cooperation of important stakeholder departments in Puducherry to curb the menace.

Among those who attended the meeting were Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, Sushil Kumar Meena, Under Secretary, MEA, Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary, B. Srinivas, Director General of Police, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, Deputy Inspector General of Police, A. Nedunchezhiyan, Fisheries Secretary, M. Rajkumar, PoE, Chennai, E. Vallavan, District Collector, and J. Subhadra, PoE II.