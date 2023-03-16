Government to evolve balanced tourism policy, says Puducherry Minister

March 16, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government will evolve a policy on responsible tourism that balances economic and livelihood benefits with the preservation of heritage integrity and conservation of environment, Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said on Wednesday.

He was addressing the valedictory of the ninth Pondicherry Heritage Festival (PHF) that featured about 55 events over 45 days on the theme of ‘Responsible Tourism’ after presenting the Guardian Of Our Heritage Award, 2023, posthumously to civil rights activist, conservationist and co-founder of the Alliance for Good Governance (AGG) CH Balamohanan. Representatives of the organisation received the award.

Pointing out that while the arrival of an estimated 19 lakh tourists annually signified a significant boost to the local economy, the hospitality sector and livelihood improvement of even small traders, Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the government was also increasingly aware of the consequences, especially on the traffic and solid waste management fronts, of witnessing such high volumes of visitors in a small town.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to preserve the heritage of the town, he said the recent notification of 114 buildings as heritage structures was a step in this direction. “This process is continuing and we hope with local participation we will be able to bring more privately owned properties under the heritage classification,” he said.

As part of a larger ambition, Puducherry was pursuing the UNESCO World Heritage City tag, taking inspiration from Ahmedabad and Jaipur, he added.

According to the Minister, the government will consider including the annual Pondicherry Heritage Festival in the official tourism calendar and co-institute awards to honour contributions towards heritage preservation.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan pointed out that as the celebration of heritage tied in with events to spotlight other aspects of Puducherry such as beach festivals and cultural pageants being conducted by the Tourism Department, it would only be fitting to add the Pondicherry Heritage Festival to the calendar of tourism events from the next year.

Ashok Panda, INTACH co-convener, V. Nallam, past awardee of the Guardian of Our Heritage, Satish Nallam, president of Alliance Francaise, Sunaina Mandeen, co-founder, People for Pondicherry’s Heritage and the PHF, and Prabir Banerjee, co-founder of PondyCan, were among those who participated in the closing event.

Earlier, speaking at a round table on ‘Responsible Tourism’, Mohamed Farouk, Regional Director, Ministry of Tourism, said the Government of India had rolled out a national strategy for sustainable tourism by involving multiple stakeholders in the sector. As part of this, a process of issuing sustainable tourism certification for hoteliers had been initiated, he said.

P. Priyatarshny, Director of Tourism, said responsible tourism needed to be inculcated as a culture rather than a set of stipulated standards that tourists practised not only in Puducherry but wherever they travelled in the world.

Jose Dominic, who heads CGH-Earth group of hotels, who shared his vast experience in the hospitality sector, noted that responsible tourism, as a term, signified actionable practices as against sustainable tourism which implied what was aspirational.

Kakoli Banerjee, PHF co-founder, said the ideas and suggestions would be consolidated into a report to be submitted to the Tourism Department.

The partners for the ninth edition of Pondicherry Heritage Festival included the French Institute of Pondicherry, Alliance Francaise, INTACH, Sri Aurobindo Society, Crafts Council of Puducherry and a host of private institutions.