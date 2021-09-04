Government to buy 200 buses; pink buses will run as women’s specials

PUDUCHERRY

04 September 2021 00:55 IST

Saturdays will be earmarked for women to get driving licences: Minister

The Puducherry government proposes to roll out women’s special pink buses fitted with the Global Positioning System and CCTV and buy 200 buses to improve public transport in the Union Territory, Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga told the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to the discussion on the demand for grants, she said the buses would be purchased under a Union government scheme.

Four of them would be set aside for women.

Advertising

Advertising

She said Saturdays would be earmarked for women to get driving licences.

Electric vehicles would be given up to 50% concession in road tax as a measure to curb air pollution.

The finances of the Puducherry Housing Board would be improved with assets sale.

Education loan waiver

Education loans taken by students from the Puducherry Adidravidar Development Corporation would be waived, and the financial assistance for pregnant women and lactating mothers would be raised to ₹25,000, Ms. Priyanga said.

She said steps were being taken to provide ₹6.70 crore to 440 Adi Dravida beneficiaries as the first instalment of aid for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Coaching for NEET

A sum of ₹2 crore had already been disbursed as the third instalment under the housing scheme in the current financial year.

An Ambedkar memorial tuition centre was proposed at Karaikal to provide coaching for the NEET and the JEE and for the civil services examinations.