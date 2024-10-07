ADVERTISEMENT

Government ties up with Auroville Foundation to bring classical art to international audience

Updated - October 07, 2024 11:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A Bharatanatyam show marked the beginning of the cultural collaboration.

Auroville Foundation and Government of Puducherry marked the beginning of a collaboration to showcase Indian classical art and culture to an international audience with a Bharatanatyam performance at the Bharat Nivas on Saturday.

The show, “Bhakti Margam – A Divine Journey Through Bharatanatyam”, featured disciples of Bharatanatyam guru Shantha Sampath Kumar.

According to Auroville, the performance, which was hosted at the Sri Aurobindo auditorium, held special significance as it marked the inaugural cultural exchange programme under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed between the Government of Puducherry and the Auroville Foundation.

The initiative, led by Vanjulavalli Sridhar, Deputy Secretary, Auroville Foundation, is aimed at promoting and nurturing the arts and crafts of India, a press note said.

The MoU seeks to provide a platform for artistes to showcase their exceptional talents on a global stage, bringing the rich tapestry of Indian classical art forms to a diverse international audience in Auroville, an iconic hub for cross-cultural creativity and innovation.

The performance fused artistic expression with a spiritual dimension, which encapsulates the quintessence of Bharatanatyam.

A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary, Art & Culture and V. Kaliaperumal, Director, were special invitees to the show.

The MoU expects to open up avenues for artistes to expand their reach and impact, by facilitating opportunities to showcase Indian classical arts to a global audience.

Auroville, being an international township, provides the ideal platform for artistes to engage with an international community, thereby gaining visibility and recognition for their skills, it said.

