GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government ties up with Auroville Foundation to bring classical art to international audience

Updated - October 07, 2024 11:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A Bharatanatyam show marked the beginning of the cultural collaboration.

A Bharatanatyam show marked the beginning of the cultural collaboration.

Auroville Foundation and Government of Puducherry marked the beginning of a collaboration to showcase Indian classical art and culture to an international audience with a Bharatanatyam performance at the Bharat Nivas on Saturday.

The show, “Bhakti Margam – A Divine Journey Through Bharatanatyam”, featured disciples of Bharatanatyam guru Shantha Sampath Kumar.

According to Auroville, the performance, which was hosted at the Sri Aurobindo auditorium, held special significance as it marked the inaugural cultural exchange programme under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed between the Government of Puducherry and the Auroville Foundation.

The initiative, led by Vanjulavalli Sridhar, Deputy Secretary, Auroville Foundation, is aimed at promoting and nurturing the arts and crafts of India, a press note said.

The MoU seeks to provide a platform for artistes to showcase their exceptional talents on a global stage, bringing the rich tapestry of Indian classical art forms to a diverse international audience in Auroville, an iconic hub for cross-cultural creativity and innovation.

The performance fused artistic expression with a spiritual dimension, which encapsulates the quintessence of Bharatanatyam.

A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary, Art & Culture and V. Kaliaperumal, Director, were special invitees to the show.

The MoU expects to open up avenues for artistes to expand their reach and impact, by facilitating opportunities to showcase Indian classical arts to a global audience.

Auroville, being an international township, provides the ideal platform for artistes to engage with an international community, thereby gaining visibility and recognition for their skills, it said.

Published - October 07, 2024 11:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.