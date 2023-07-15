Government taking steps to reinstate Puducherry back into textile business

July 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Efforts are being made to put the Union Territory back into the textile trade by establishing an exclusive park for apparel units in Puducherry.

The Department of Industries has held preliminary round of talks with Union Ministry of Textiles and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to set up the park inside the premises of one of the now defunct textile mills in Puducherry.

Recently, a delegation led by Additional Textile Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, S. P. Verma was in Puducherry to hold deliberations with officials in the U.T. administration for setting up the park. The delegation was accompanied by a team from NIFT.

“We held preliminary round of talks with members of the Ministry and NIFT. The delegation was here to examine the scope for setting up an apparel park-cum-design centre. We gave a detailed presentation on our historical past in textile trade business and also about the infrastructure available. The delegation was positive in outlook to set up the park, and they have promised to get back very soon with a proposal,’ an official told The Hindu.

The NIFT team was also very positive in setting up a design centre like the one they established at Tirupur, the official said adding that if there was a concrete proposal coming from the Ministry, the administration was ready to facilitate construction of the park and design centre inside the premises of one of the mills, including Anglo French Textiles.

“The government is keen on revival of textile industry because of our historical connect with the trade and the immense potential in providing employment. We are confident of having something concrete happening on the textile industry front very soon,’ said another official.

Settling old dues

The government is in the process of settling the old dues of defunct textile mills with National Textiles Corporation and liabilities of Anglo-French Textiles.

“We have been engaging the Central government on payment of NTC dues. Our request for concession on payment of interest has been accepted by the Centre. So we will be settling the dues of NTC with the Centre. Also, there is some positive development on selling the AFT land at Pattanur. The amount raised through selling the land will be utilised to clear liabilities of the mill, including pending payment to workers,” the official said.

