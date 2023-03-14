HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government school students watch Assembly proceedings

The Assembly Secretariat allowed the students based on a request made by District Collector in-charge D. Manikandan

March 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair 6094
Students from Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School watching the Legislative Assembly proceedings in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Students from Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School watching the Legislative Assembly proceedings in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Around 10 students of Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Tuesday watched the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly. They also interacted with Speaker R. Selvam and visited the cabins of Chief Minister and Ministers.

Students from Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School interacting with Speaker R. Selvam in his cabin at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Students from Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School interacting with Speaker R. Selvam in his cabin at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Assembly Secretariat allowed the students based on a request made by District Collector in-charge D. Manikandan. The Collector had requested the Assembly Secretariat to allow government school students to watch the Assembly proceedings. Students from other government schools would be visiting the Assembly in the coming days.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.