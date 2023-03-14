Government school students watch Assembly proceedings

March 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 10 students of Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Tuesday watched the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly. They also interacted with Speaker R. Selvam and visited the cabins of Chief Minister and Ministers.

The Assembly Secretariat allowed the students based on a request made by District Collector in-charge D. Manikandan. The Collector had requested the Assembly Secretariat to allow government school students to watch the Assembly proceedings. Students from other government schools would be visiting the Assembly in the coming days.