Government school students stage protest

Girls raise voice against school authorities’ apathy in addressing issues of lack of teachers and overcrowding in classrooms

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 15, 2022 20:00 IST

Girl students of N.K.C. Government Higher Secondary School staging a protest in the school at Kuruchikuppam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A section of students belonging to N. K. C. Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Kuruchikuppam on Thursday staged a sit-in dharna in front of the institution to highlight their grievances. More than a dozen girl students from Class XII staged the dharna to protest against the school authorities’ apathy in addressing issues related to lack of teachers and overcrowding in classrooms. 

The girls said after the school authorities decided to accommodate students from the Government Bharathiyar Girls School on their premises, they were not getting proper academic care.  Several teachers from the schools have been transferred to other institutions. The transfer of faculty has resulted in shortage of teaching staff in the institution.

The girls said the addition of new students was creating space constraints. “We are finding it difficult to use the toilets,” said a protesting student. Some parents of the students also joined the protest. 

The school authorities said certain repair work was being carried out at the Bharathiyar school. The students were shifted to this institution as a temporary arrangement, a teacher of N. K. C. school said. 

