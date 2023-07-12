Government plans to raise own resources to fund new welfare schemes

July 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

After taking a positive stand on the implementation of monthly subsidy scheme for LPG cylinders, ₹1,000 monthly pension to women heads of BPL families and ₹50,000 fixed deposit in the name of newborn girl children, the government has now shifted its focus towards augmenting own resources to fund the three schemes in the long run without causing much fiscal strain on the execution of other government programmes.

Execution of these three new schemes would cost the exchequer around ₹225 crore annually. With the Union Government insisting on the territorial administration to initiate policy measures for being self-reliant on the revenue side, the Puducherry government has been left with no other option but to raise own resources to fund its new welfare programmes.

According to a senior official, deliberations took place on the aspect of revenue augmentation to fund the three welfare programmes of the government. “We have had deliberations on the funding pattern of the scheme. The subject was discussed when administrative sanction was given for implementation of the schemes. The government feels there is scope to raise additional revenue. An inter-departmental note regarding revenue augmentation has already been issued by the Finance Department,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The note issued by Deputy Secretary (Finance) Ratnaghosh Kishor Chaure last month had necessitated the need for augmentation of revenue resources. “The Government of India is continuously pressing the U.T. administration to reduce the allocation of grants to PSUs / Autonomous bodies, etc., and to ensure that they generate their own revenue and become self-reliant. Also, there is no scope for any additional release of Central Assistance at R.E (Revised Estimate) stage during this financial year,” the note said.

The Lieutenant Governor, the note said, had instructed revenue generating departments to initiate proposals for consideration of the Government of Puducherry for enhancement of property tax, GLR value and other user charges. “The PWD, LAD, Revenue and Commercial Taxes departments should initiate proposals to augment revenue,” the note further said.

The government is of the view that there is also further scope for changes in the excise duty. The excise duty was hiked some eight years ago, the official said, adding that the revenue from excise was growing at around 20%. Except for the time during the pandemic, the collections from excise remained a key source of revenue for the government, he added.

In 2022-2023, the department had collected a revenue of around ₹1,400 crore, which was around ₹300 crore more from the year before. The collections in the last three months of this financial year has touched around ₹476 crore. The trend showed collections exceeding the previous year, said another official.

“There is huge scope for revenue generation on the excise front. Also, the government feels the property tax structure is very low in the Union Territory when compared to the southern States. There is scope for additional resource mobilisation, tax compliance and better expenditure management. Raising own resource is vital for the government to run its welfare programmes as well to cater to the capital expenditure side,” said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.