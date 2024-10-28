GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government organisations take ‘Integrity Pledge’

Published - October 28, 2024 08:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan administering the pledge at Raj Nivas as part of Vigilance Week celebrations on Monday.

Various government organisations took the integrity vow as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations on Monday.

At the Raj Nivas, Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan administered the ‘Integrity Pledge’ to staff.

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan administered the pledge at the Secretariat.

Rakesh Aggarwal, Director; L.N. Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent; and Ravikumar Chittoria, Acting Dean (Academic) administered the pledge at different venues on Jipmer campus to officers, doctors, staff and students.

