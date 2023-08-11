HamberMenu
Government nurses in Puducherry abstain from work, stage protest

The nurses are demanding the implementation of an enhanced allowance, the filling up of vacancies and the adoption of a fair transfer policy, among other demands

August 11, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Puducherry Government Nursing Officers Association, staged a protest at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital, to highlight their demands on Friday, August 11, 2023

Members of the Puducherry Government Nursing Officers Association, staged a protest at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital, to highlight their demands on Friday, August 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

As part of a month-long protest plan, government nurses in Puducherry on Friday, abstained from work and staged a two-hour long protest at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital, to highlight their pending demands., including the filling up of existing vacancies.

The protest, held under the banner of the Puducherry Government Nursing Officers Association, however, did not affect emergency medical services as the hospital functioned with skeletal staff. The association had held a similar protest at the government hospital two days ago.

The nurses are demanding, among other things, the implementation of the enhanced allowance of ₹7,200 from the existing ₹4,800, the filling up of vacant posts of Nursing Officer, Senior Nursing Officer, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, and cadre restructuring.

The association also wants the government to ensure the safety of nurses working on night shifts, regularisation of 33% of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) nursing officers, and the adoption of a fair transfer policy.

