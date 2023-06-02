Accreditation to government medical college to provide training for DNB paediatrics

June 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has accorded provisional accreditation to the Department of Paediatrics at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute to provide post-graduate training for DNB paediatrics. The college has been given permission to provide training for one seat each in DNB-post MBBS and DNB-post diploma seat, according to hospital authorities.

The department has been given accreditation by the NBEMS for DNB Paediatrics programme for a period of up to five years. The accreditation would be reviewed annually to reaffirm that minimum standards prescribed by the board are maintained by the college.

