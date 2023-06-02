ADVERTISEMENT

Accreditation to government medical college to provide training for DNB paediatrics

June 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The college has been given permission to provide training for one seat each in DNB-post MBBS and DNB-post diploma seat, say hospital authorities

The Hindu Bureau

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has accorded provisional accreditation to the Department of Paediatrics at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute to provide post-graduate training for DNB paediatrics. The college has been given permission to provide training for one seat each in DNB-post MBBS and DNB-post diploma seat, according to hospital authorities.

The department has been given accreditation by the NBEMS for DNB Paediatrics programme for a period of up to five years. The accreditation would be reviewed annually to reaffirm that minimum standards prescribed by the board are maintained by the college.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US