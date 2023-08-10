HamberMenu
Government launches online applications for effective implementation of welfare schemes

Launched jointly by L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM N. Rangasamy, the applications are aimed at ensuring effective implementation of welfare and development programmes

August 10, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM N. Rangasamy at the launch of various applications for governance on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Technology-driven online applications for effective implementation of welfare and development programmes was launched on Wednesday by the Puducherry government.

At a function held in a private hotel here, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy jointly launched the applications, which include Unified Data Hub 2.0, Call Before u Dig (CBuD), KINETICS, e-Office and 5G Futuristic Puducherry.

These applications were conceptualised by the Directorate of Information Technology and Puducherry e-Governance Society. The most important of them are the Unified Data Hub, CBuD and e-Office.

As per a note circulated by the Department of Information Technology, the Unified Data Hub helps the government identify real beneficiaries. Departments will have a common platform for cross-reference of data.

The CBuD encourages minimal or no damage to underground assets and will help ensure better coordination between government agencies before digging roads for various purposes. The e-Office application will help electronic processing of government files, the note said.

Fintech City

The initiative to create a Fintech City in Puducherry was announced on the occasion.

The constitution of a steering committee of experts for formalising a plan to set up the city was also announced.

On the occasion, Mr. Rangasamy took objection to the slow progress in implementation of schemes. He said that the execution of programmes at the official level was slow and even the welfare schemes launched last month had not reached the intended beneficiaries.

“The government launches welfare programmes for benefit of the people. If schemes are not reaching the beneficiaries on time, there is no use in launching them,” he added.

‘Use technology’

Ms. Soundararajan requested officials to use technology for faster implementation of welfare and development programmes. The electronic processing of files would ensure better monitoring of government schemes, she added.

Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, legislators and senior officials were present.

