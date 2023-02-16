Government launches monthly grievance meet programme

February 16, 2023 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory administration rolled out the “Public Grievance Redressal Day” initiative across departments on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the initiative at the Raj Nivas with a grievance meeting to accept petitions from citizens. She said efforts would be taken to resolve complaints expeditiously.

The first batch of petitions ranged from land-grab complaints to caste-changing pleas by the dhobi community. During the event, freedom fighter Muthukumarasamy’s son-in-law Mohan Kumar met Ms. Soundararajan to express gratitude for renaming the Villianur Government School after the martyr. A clutch of petitions was forwarded to the departments concerned.

Similar grievance meetings were also organised at the Chief Secretariat and the Collectorate.

In January, the Lieutenant Governor had directed that the 15 th of every month (or the next working day if it falls on a holiday) should be observed as “Public Grievance Redressal Day”.

The order required all officers to be present in their chamber throughout the day to receive petitions. All departments were instructed to make arrangements to process grievances on the same day and inform petitioners about the tentative timeline for redressal of their complaint. No official meetings, barring those of urgent nature, should be scheduled on that day.

The order also directed departments to keep a record, preferably in digital form, of the grievances received and the action taken. It set the outer limit for resolving a citizen’s grievance at 30 days of receipt.

A circular issued on February 13 stipulated that departments adhere to the standard operating procedure that had been formulated based on the workflow of the Online Central Public Grievance System (CPGRAMS). Complaints from the public would be digitized to enable movement from one office to another and to update status to petitioners against a unique ID provided at the time of registration.

An exclusive grievance redressal cell manned by a nodal officer had also been stipulated in each department. These cells need to be set up in an easily identifiable and accessible location, the circular stated.