Government issues amended notification on plastic ban

Young reformers: Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy flagging off the awareness rally on Friday.

Ten single-use plastic products to be proscribed from today

The Puducherry government issued an amended notification on Friday banning 10 single-use plastic products from August 2 in the Union Territory.

As per the notification, manufacture, stocking and sale of single-use plastic materials such as polythene/polypropylene carry bags, polythene cups, polythene plates, styrofoam (thermocol) plates, styrofoam cups, plastic sheet pouches used to wrap cooked food, plastic sheets used on dining tables, water pouches, plastic straws and plastic flags would invite punishment under Section 19 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. As part of enforcement of the ban, the government has decided to conduct an awareness campaign involving schoolchildren.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday flagged off an awareness rally. The Chief Minister instructed the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee to carry out such initiatives utilising the services of eco-clubs in schools.

