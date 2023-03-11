Government in the process of developing Sedarapet land, says Namassivayam

March 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

French entrepreneurs have evinced interest in setting up industries and start-ups in Sedarapet, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam said here on Saturday.

“Recently, a delegation led by French Consul General met the Chief Minister and sought allotment of land in Sedarapet for French companies. They are interested in land at Sedarapet for industrial activity. We are in the process of developing the place acquired for SEZ [Special Economic Zone],” he said, while participating in a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Puducherry’s tourism potential.

Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Industries portfolio, said the government was taking steps to allot 750-odd acres of land in Sedarapet. The Centre had recently given permission to the territorial administration to set up industrial units there.

Steps were being taken to set up an IT park in the town, he said, adding that the government was keen to fulfil the assurance given by the Prime Minister to make the Union Territory the BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub. After the NDA government assumed office in 2021, a sum of ₹25 crore, pending as arrears to entrepreneurs, as incentive was disbursed. As many as 43 more people were eligible to get the incentive while setting up new ventures. By the end of this month, the due amount for them would be given, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Public Works Department K. Lakshminarayanan said there had been a 10-15% increase in Puducherry’s annual tourist flow. Estimates reveal that over 19 lakh tourists visited the Union Territory last year.

“We have done a study on tourist arrivals. It revealed that 70% of people who visited are aged 25-40. We will have to frame policies to cater to the interest of those segment of the population who make most of the visits. The entertainment industry has to be promoted with certain regulations,” he said, adding that the government was working on a plan to promote wellness tourism.

Chairperson, CII, Southern Region, Suchitra K. Ella; Chairman of CII, Puducherry chapter S. Sureender; and Vice-chairman, CII, Puducherry, A. Joseph Rozario were present.