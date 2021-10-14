Government in favour of providing reservation for SC, BC and ST, says L-G

‘U.T. consulting legal experts on issue’

The government is in favour of providing reservation for Scheduled Castes/Backward Classes/Scheduled Tribes in local bodies and is consulting legal experts for ensuring social justice in allocation of posts in the now-deferred civic poll, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Ms. Soundararajan said that as the matter was in the Madras High Court after the Supreme Court had ruled against any further delay, the government has to seek legal advice on setting the BC/ST reservation norms.

She pointed out that in the just concluded rural local bodies elections in nine districts in Tamil Nadu, there had not been separate reservation for BC sections.

The rules were framed in Puducherry to provide a share of seats to the BC sections.

On the Opposition demand to change the State Election Commissioner for the muddle that led to the postponement of the local bodies election twice, the Lt. Governor said as much as the Opposition had every right to voice their view in a democracy, the government had to go by the rules.