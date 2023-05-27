Government expects ₹5,000 crore private investment at Karasur: Chief Minister

May 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday said the government was expecting private investments to the tune of ₹5,000 crore with the development of an industrial estate at Karasur.

In his speech at the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said the development of the estate would benefit around 10,000 people directly or indirectly.

The government was in the process of preparing a destination master plan for Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The preparations are under way with the support of Ministry of Tourism.

The Union Territory has registered 8% growth in tourist arrival. On an average, the region received 19 lakh tourists, including 1.5 lakh people from abroad, the Chief Minister said.

To tap the industrial potential of the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said, the government has framed a model to simplify the registration procedure for new industries through automation and by giving time-bound clearance for proposals. The banks have been asked to ensure 20% year-on-year growth in credit to micro and small enterprises.

It was proposed to introduce Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bill 2023 for exempting MSMEs from approvals and clearances for the initial three years. The government was also in the process of enacting a legislation for ensuring ease of doing business

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister left to New Delhi. He would be in the national capital to attend the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma also attended the NITI Aayog meeting.