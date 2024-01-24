Government distributes free laptops to students in Puducherry

January 24, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

On the occasion of the launch of free distribution of laptops for Class 11 and 12 students in government schools in Puducherry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday said it was the NDA government that has proved its commitment to fulfilling all assurances made in the Assembly.

“The distribution of free laptops as announced in the budget was the only scheme yet to be implemented. Today, we have launched this scheme also. Our government is committed to fulfilling all promises made to the people in the Assembly. Some schemes announced outside the Assembly were also implemented,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Rangasamy, along with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the scheme at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School. The Chief Minister said the government would incur an expenditure to the tune of ₹68 crore to implement the scheme.

Listing out the programmes initiated by his government in the last two and a half years, Mr. Rangasamy said around 1.60 lakh families started getting subsidies for LPG cylinders after the government took a decision to provide ₹300 per cylinder for BPL families and ₹150 per cylinder for APL ration card holders.

The launch of the scheme to provide monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 to women in the age group of 21 to 55 years in the BPL category has so far benefitted around 50,000 people. Around 20,000 more women would be added to the beneficiary list soon, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the scheme to deposit ₹50,000 in the name of new born girl children in nationalised banks and the policy decision to provide 10% reservation to NEET-qualified government school students inmedical colleges.

“The government is able to implement all the schemes with the active support of the Union government,” he added.

Appeal to students

The Chief Minister appealed to the students to be on guard against the prevailing drug menace among the student community. “You should be cautious as getting into drug addiction can spoil the life of the individual and the family.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Soundararajan said computers have become part of the educational system. She urged the students to work hard to become successful in life. The Lt. Governor also advised the students to use the laptops in proper manner.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the education portfolio, said as many as 7,419 and 8,140 students currently studying in Classes 11 and 12, respectively, would be given laptops before February 15.

From next year, he said students joining Class 11 would be given laptops in the beginning of the academic year itself. He said the government intended to fill around 144 primary school teachers posts, 300 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), 67 lecturers and 45 TGT (language) posts in the next two months. The government has introduced CBSE syllabus in around 128 schools, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar were present.

