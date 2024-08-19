Government dental college marks a spot in NIRF ranking

The State-run Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences (MGPGIDS) has secured a spot in the top 40 dental colleges in India according to the latest report of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The dental institution, which was participating in the NIRF assessment for the first time since its inception in 1990, secured a rank of 35 among the top 40 dental colleges in India.

“This is a major milestone in the journey of the institution which started out as a two-room venture named the Pondicherry Dental College 34 years ago”, said SPK Kennedy Babu, MGPGIDS Dean.

The institution, which has the Chief Minister as chairman of the Board of Governors, was renamed the Mahatma Gandhi Dental College & Hospital in 1995 and upgraded to the present status in 2005 with an intake of 100 BDS students, MDS courses in seven specialised dentistry disciplines and diploma programmes in dental hygiene and dental mechanics.

The Dean attributed its ranking among the top 40 dental colleges to the series of infrastructure upgrades that has seen the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment such as the CBCT Imaging machine and the CAD CAM for prosthesis design and manufacturing, and consistent improvements in the academic and care delivery fronts.

In 2022, the institution also pioneered the country’s first evening clinic, the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Special Dental Clinic, to offer treatment to school students during off-class hours.

