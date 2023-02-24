HamberMenu
Government dental college gets diagnostic tools

February 24, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences has installed advanced diagnostic tools such as Maxillofacial Imaging Equipment and Cone Beam Computed Tomography worth around ₹60 lakh.

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the presence of Secretary, Health, C. Udaya Kumar and Director of Health and Family Welfare G. Sriramulu.

Dean of the college S.P.K Kennedy Babu said the equipment would help diagnose the pathology and trauma care in head and neck region. It will help as a diagnostic aid in advanced rehabilitation of missing teeth with dental implants, he said in a release.

