Government committed to ensure 4% quota for differently-abled, says Rangasamy

December 03, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

There are difficulties in implementing reservation for the differently-abled when the number of vacancies was less but the government will ensure that the quota was set aside when more posts are filled up, says Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy speaking at the International Day for Persons with Disability on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The government is committed to provide 4% reservation for differently-abled persons, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Saturday.

Participating in a function to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities organised by the Social Welfare Department, the Chief Minister said the government was keen on providing the quota meant for differently-abled persons.

There are difficulties in implementing 4% reservation when the number of vacancies are less. But the government would ensure that the quota was set aside for the differently-abled when more posts are filled up, he said.

In response to a demand to increase monthly financial assistance given to the differently-abled by 25%, he said if rules permitted the government would certainly consider it. The Chief Minister also assured to revive some of the schemes meant for differently abled persons. He gave away prizes to winners of various competitions held as part of celebrations to mark the occasion.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, legislators A.K.D Arumugham, K.S.P Ramesh, Secretary to Government Udayakumar and Director of Social Welfare Padmavathy also participated in the programme.

