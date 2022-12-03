  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

Government committed to ensure 4% quota for differently-abled, says Rangasamy

There are difficulties in implementing reservation for the differently-abled when the number of vacancies was less but the government will ensure that the quota was set aside when more posts are filled up, says Chief Minister

December 03, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy speaking at the International Day for Persons with Disability on Saturday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy speaking at the International Day for Persons with Disability on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The government is committed to provide 4% reservation for differently-abled persons, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Saturday.

Participating in a function to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities organised by the Social Welfare Department, the Chief Minister said the government was keen on providing the quota meant for differently-abled persons.

There are difficulties in implementing 4% reservation when the number of vacancies are less. But the government would ensure that the quota was set aside for the differently-abled when more posts are filled up, he said.

In response to a demand to increase monthly financial assistance given to the differently-abled by 25%, he said if rules permitted the government would certainly consider it. The Chief Minister also assured to revive some of the schemes meant for differently abled persons. He gave away prizes to winners of various competitions held as part of celebrations to mark the occasion.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, legislators A.K.D Arumugham, K.S.P Ramesh, Secretary to Government Udayakumar and Director of Social Welfare Padmavathy also participated in the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.