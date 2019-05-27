Minister for Environment M. Kandasamy said his government was committed to ban single use plastic items. He told The Hindu that the government had already initiated steps to impart training to people in producing alternative materials. “We will have to protect the interests of the workers employed in the existing plastic manufacturing units. Consultations are on to see whether the workers can be accommodated in the manufacturing of alternative materials,” Mr. Kandasamy said.
‘Government committed to ban’
Special Correspondent
Puducherry ,
May 27, 2019 01:13 IST
Special Correspondent
Puducherry ,
May 27, 2019 01:13 IST
