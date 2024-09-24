ADVERTISEMENT

Government college teachers in Puducherry press for career advancement scheme benefit

Published - September 24, 2024 08:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Arts and Science College Teachers’ Welfare Association has urged the Puducherry Government to sanction Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) benefits to the faculty of seven Government Arts and Science Colleges in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, K. Balamurugan, general secretary of the Association said that based on University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, as many as 145 faculty members working in various government colleges were recommended for promotion in 2017.

The respective colleges had sent the list of eligible faculty members to the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE). However, they have not been processed and DHTE has returned the file after eight years raising queries.

Presently, a number of Assistant Professors working in the government colleges are eligible for higher grade pay and hence their career advancement to associate professor has become imperative, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Association also urged the Government to sanction Career Advancement Scheme for nearly 110 faculty members who were recruited through Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) in 2018. The promotions have been pending since 2022. The Government should ensure that CAS is sanctioned for all eligible faculty members immediately, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US