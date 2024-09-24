GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government college teachers in Puducherry press for career advancement scheme benefit

Published - September 24, 2024 08:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Arts and Science College Teachers’ Welfare Association has urged the Puducherry Government to sanction Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) benefits to the faculty of seven Government Arts and Science Colleges in the Union Territory.

In a statement, K. Balamurugan, general secretary of the Association said that based on University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, as many as 145 faculty members working in various government colleges were recommended for promotion in 2017.

The respective colleges had sent the list of eligible faculty members to the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE). However, they have not been processed and DHTE has returned the file after eight years raising queries.

Presently, a number of Assistant Professors working in the government colleges are eligible for higher grade pay and hence their career advancement to associate professor has become imperative, he said.

The Association also urged the Government to sanction Career Advancement Scheme for nearly 110 faculty members who were recruited through Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) in 2018. The promotions have been pending since 2022. The Government should ensure that CAS is sanctioned for all eligible faculty members immediately, he added.


