Government college inks MoU with Sri Aurobindo Society for collaboration in interdisciplinary research

August 02, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Tagore Government Arts and Science College and Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in interdisciplinary research.

According to a press note from TGASC, the joint activities and collaborative programmes to be taken up through this MoU will include conceptual, policy and action-based research, preparation of resource materials for various courses, publication of literature, internships and volunteering opportunities for students. It shall be open for both institutions to conduct research and academic exchange programmes and events.

The MoU was signed by Gita Patel, Member Executive, Sri Aurobindo Society, and Sasi Kanta Dash, Principal, Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

Kishor Kumar Tripathy, Member Secretary, AuroBharati, SAS, who was present, said the collaboration would open up new areas for the dissemination of the teachings of Sri Aurobindo, and interdisciplinary research on different aspects of his philosophy.

Charu Tripathy, Associate Director, AuroBharati, R. Velu Raj, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) coordinator TGASC and K. Ananthalakshmi Hemalatha, joint coordinator also participated in the MoU signing ceremony.

