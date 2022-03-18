Government cancels parking fees notification issued by Puducherry Municipality

The move drew flak from all political parties

The notification was cancelled on the grounds that the parking fee would bring hardship to the people and was unfeasible. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

A day after the Puducherry Municipality called for tenders for the collection of parking fees at public places and areas permitted by the police in the city, the Puducherry government has canceled the notification, following strong protests by political parties.

Official sources said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had canceled the notification on the grounds that the parking fee would bring hardship to the people and was unfeasible.

The Puducherry Municipality had proposed parking fees for vehicles parked in the Rajiv Gandhi Bus Stand, Singaravelar Thidal, from Raja theatre to Traffic police station (excluding the Old Jail parking area), Raja theatre signal to Atithi hotel, Anna Square to Raja theatre signal, near Sri Aurobindo Ashram and Sri Manakular Vinayagar Kovil, South of Law De Lauriston Street, Bharathi Park, Government General Hospital, Nellithope and Saram market areas and on all major roads in the Boulevard.

The move triggered strong protests from all political parties. The AIADMK also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Thursday, demanding the government to rescind the notification.

AIADMK State secretary (East) A. Anbalagan pointed out that when the Municipality was not coming forward to collect property taxes from private schools and pending dues from cable TV operators, it had moved to impose parking fees for vehicles on all roads in Puducherry. The city already witnessed chaotic traffic on a daily basis, and this move was only a step in the wrong direction, he said.

The AIADMK also said that it would not brook the move of the local administration to strengthen its coffers by imposing taxes affecting the common man.