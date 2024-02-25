Government Botanical Garden in Puducherry gets a facelift

February 25, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Work on the much-awaited beautification and renovation of the 198-year-old Government Botanical Garden in Puducherry city has begun.

The initiative involves demolition and reconstruction of some of the facilities and installation of play equipment for children that have long languished in neglect for want of proper maintenance and funds.

Work orders have been issued to NBCC (India) Ltd, a Central government undertaking. The renovation works are being taken up under the Smart Cities Mission and a sum of ₹9.11 crore has been allotted for the same.

Over the years, the government had been seized of the need to develop the garden to serve the interest of urban eco-tourism and provide a green recreational space for visitors.

Following a report by a steering committee to formulate a masterplan in 2002, it was decided to redesign the garden based on the objective of turning it into a prime tourist destination, revamp the way the landscape presented itself to visitors and to make the engagement more exciting for visitors by ramping up recreational values in addition to the informative function of the ecosystem.

According to an official, “The first phase of the landscaping works was launched in 2015 at an estimate of ₹4.81 crores. The works included a nature centre, lily pond with Ashlar bridge, jogging track, shrub bed, kid’s play area, a renovated joy train for children and signages.”

“The second phase taken up under the Smart Cities Mission involves renovation of the entrance arch, demolition and reconstruction of ticket counters and toilets, an outer jogging track, a glass house, maze garden, renovation of amphitheater, selfie point, signage boards with map and renovation of pathway and five fountains in the garden.”

The renovation works are expected to be completed in eight months.

History and significance

The botanical garden (Le Jardin Botanique), a popular tourist attraction in Puducherry, was established in 1826 by the French botanist George Samuel Perrottet on an experimental basis to preserve the unique vegetation of the region.

With a history spanning 198 years, the 22-acre botanical garden is among the oldest on the Coromandel Coast. The collection includes over 2,400 trees, 213 genus types and 293 species. Shrubs, medicinal plants, palm collection, fossils, foliage, ornamental plants, cycads and fruit trees provide variety. The oldest trees of the Bombax and Khaya genus go back 175 years.

