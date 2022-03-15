Government appoints teachers to fill 148 vacant posts

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handed over appointment orders to the teachers. E

The government has recruited teachers on contract basis to fill 148 vacant posts of kindergarten teachers in government schools in Puducherry and Karaikal. The selected teachers — 85 in Puducherry and 63 in Karaikal — will be posted in schools run by the Education Department. The recruitments were completed ahead of physical classes for LKG and UKG students resuming in all the four regions of the Union Territory from Monday. At a recent function, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handed over appointment orders to the teachers. Education Minister A. Namassivayam and P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education and other officials participated. Mr. Namassivayam later told reporters that these appointments were in line with the announcement of the NDA government under Chief Minister N.Rangasamy that staff vacancies in government departments would be filled in a time-bound manner. Government departmental vacancies are being filled through a combination of recruitment, promotions and contract appointments. In the police department, a fitness test is to be conducted for recruitment to the 390 constable posts in addition to a written test on March 19. Taking into account the loss of working days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been asked to function six days a week, the Minister said. Contracts are being finalised to operate special buses for students. The Chief Minister said that lower division and upper division clerical vacancies in the public sector would be filled in a phased manner.