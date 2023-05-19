ADVERTISEMENT

Government announces change in portfolio for top officials

May 19, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

M. Raju has been divested of the departments of finance, planning, research and information technology. He has also been divested of the charge of Development Commissioner. Secretary to Government P. Jawahar, who is the link officer, will handle the departments as a temporary arrangement.

However, Mr. Raju will hold charge of economics, statistics departments and as Commissioner-cum-secretary to government. According to sources in the government, the arrangements are temporary till the Union Ministry of Home Affairs makes next postings.

CONNECT WITH US