Government announces awards for teacher

The government has announced the winners of Teachers’ Awards 2022 for school teachers under various categories. The 20 award winners and their categories are as follows: S. Vijayaragavan, HM (Primary), GPS, Poovam, Karaikal and J. Sathiamoorthi, PST, GPS Indira Nagar, Puducherry have received Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Award (Primary Level) while Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Award (Secondary) has gone to D. Somasundharam, TGT, GHS, Sellipet, Puducherry and S. Suresh, TGT, VOCGHSS, Kottucherry, Karaikal. D. Selvacoumarane, TGT, GMS, Bahour, Puducherry has been honoured with Chief Minister’s special award for language teacher while Chief Minister’s Special Award (Women Teachers) has been announced for S. Kavitha, PST, GPS Manavely (A), P. Lakshmi, PST, GPS Moolakulam, B. Abaranadevy HM (P), GPS, Meenatchipet, and A. Sachi, PST, GMS Pillaichavady, all in Puducherry. A. Krishnan, FAT, Indira Gandhi GHSS, Indira Nagar, Puducherry. will receive Chief Minister’s Special Award (Technical Teacher).

The recipients of Education Minister’s regional awards are as follows (by region): Puducherry: J. Subramanian, PET, Navalar Nedunchezhian GHSS, Lawspet, K. Mathivanan, Lecturer ADGHSS, Thondamanatham, S. Ganesan, TGT, Maraimalai Adigal GHSS, Embalam, B. Muraleedharan, PST, AAA GMS, Muthirayarpalayam, S. Radjasegarane, Lecturer, Thiruvalluvar GGHSS, and S. Prabakaran, TGT, TVGHS, Kathirkamam. Karaikal: C. Sureshkumar, PST, GPS, Kottucherrypet and P.Vasugi, TGT, ATGGHSS. Mahe: K. Ajit Kumar, Lecturer, JNGHSS. Yanam: Guthula Venkateswara Rao, HM(P), Swami Vivekananda GPS, Kurasampeta.