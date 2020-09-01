G.O. on fuel tax quashed

CHENNAI

01 September 2020 23:57 IST

The Madras High Court has quashed a G.O. issued by the Puducherry government on May 27 for increasing the tax rates on petrol and diesel from 22.5% and 18.5% to 28% and 21.8% respectively for a period of three months. Justice Anita Sumanth quashed the G.O. on the ground that legal procedures required for such a move had not been followed. The judge held that the government ought not to have invoked Section 31 of the Puducherry Value Added Tax Act of 2007, since the provision could be invoked only to reduce the tax and not to increase it. The right procedure should have been to follow Section 75 and got a Bill passed by the Legislative Assembly for increasing the rates, she added.

