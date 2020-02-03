Puducherry

Global meet on Tamil cultural perspectives in literature

Around 300 scholars to attend event at Pondicherry University

Around 300 scholars, including those from foreign countries, will be participating in the 14th International Conference on Tamil Cultural Perspectives in Literature at the Pondicherry University on February 6 and 7.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Dean Subramania Bharathi School of Tamil Language and Literature, Pondicherry University, K. Illamathy Janakiraman said around 70 foreign delegates and 230 scholars from various States will be attending the conference. Parliamentarians, literary scholars and research scholars from countries such as Canada, the US, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka will be attending the conference. Around 90 research papers will be presented during the scientific sessions, she said. Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh will inaugurate the meet. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy will release a souvenir and present awards. Sri Lankan politician and Member of Parliament Mavai Senathirajah will be attending the valedictory, she said.

