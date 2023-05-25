Global focus on impact of climate change on livestock sustainability

May 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

There is growing interest in the global scientific community on the consequences of climate change on livestock sustainability, said Veerasamy Sejian, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER).

Dr. Sejian, who had been chosen as key-note speaker at the recently-concluded International Congress of Biometeorology hosted by the Arizona State University, US, said that as an interdisciplinary science, biometeorology explores the interactions between atmospheric processes and living organisms – plants, animals and humans.

The international conference held from May 14-17 had brought together experts dealing with plants, animals and humans.

Dr. Sejian, whose choice as key-note speaker came by virtue of being listed among the world’s top 2% scientists for three consecutive years by Stanford University, US, said his address dealt with the impacts of climate change on livestock production. In fact, the theme ties in with the central question that biometeorology seeks to address what the consequences of weather and climate were on the well-being of life forms.

Understanding the impacts of climate change on the sustainability of the veterinary sector is key to formulating plans, policies and interventional strategies for livestock and poultry production, especially given their significance to rural livelihood and the national economy, Dr. Sejian said.

