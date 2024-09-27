GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Glaucoma meet opens today

Published - September 27, 2024 12:50 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Glaucoma Society of India will hold its 33rd annual conference, ‘GlaucoCherry’24’, from Friday. Former Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi is scheduled to inaugurate the three-day event at the Suganya Convention Center. Over 650 delegates from across the country will be participating in the event.

R. Venkatesh, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Hospital, organising secretary and S. Kavitha, Head of the Department, Glaucoma Services, deputy organising secretary, said “GlaucoCherry’24” will serve as a valuable platform for ophthalmologists, researchers, and industry leaders to collaborate, share knowledge, and explore innovative approaches to improving glaucoma care and treatment outcomes.

Glaucoma, often referred to as the “silent thief of sight,” is the second leading cause of blindness and the primary cause of irreversible blindness worldwide.

In India, more than 12 million people are affected by glaucoma, yet only 5-10% of the population is aware of the condition. This asymptomatic disease progressively damages the optic nerve, initially affecting peripheral vision and, if left untreated, can lead to permanent loss of central vision as well. The conference will feature sessions addressing key aspects of glaucoma care, including glaucoma screening, the application of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and management, advanced treatment strategies, and the latest developments in the field.

More than 100 eminent glaucoma specialists from across India will serve as speakers at various sessions, alongside six international experts from the United States and the United Kingdom, organisers said.

