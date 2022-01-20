Giving transgenders a feel of a higher education campus

PUDUCHERRY

20 January 2022 23:29 IST

45 transgenders also took a trek in the urban green forest

For most transgenders, this was their first visit to a higher learning campus when the Tagore Government Arts and Science College invited them over for a tour.

The event in the open air classroom of the college was organised in association with Divey Foundation, New Delhi, in an effort to provide exposure to transgenders of higher education institutions.

The programme also included a trek in the urban green forest created in the college.

Advertising

Advertising

The main objective of this programme is to make an effort to orient transgenders to what they should pursue, the experiences that the transgenders should have in higher education institutions and the learning about green environmental experiments, said Sasi Kanta Dash, Principal of the College.

In all, 45 transgenders participated in the college visit. As most of these transgenders had never studied or visited a higher education campus, the college tried to make them experience the environment in a higher education institution, the Principal said.

Saplings planted

The visitors also took part in planting saplings at the Corona Memorial Garden in memory of the victims of the Covid19 pandemic, and surveyed the Buddha Garden on the campus.

They also took away learnings about the the vision of the TAGC and its green environment experiments, apiculture and honey production, vegetable garden, and the butterfly park.

The college plans to continue programmes to engage transgenders with the student community and youth in order to deepen understanding of each other. Also on the anvil is a proposal to provide skill training to these transgenders and offer them employment in various companies/organisations, Mr. Dash said.